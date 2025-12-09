Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading 23.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 23.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 299,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 463% from the average daily volume of 53,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Condor Resources Stock Up 23.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

