Future (LON:FUTR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 569 and last traded at GBX 573.03, with a volume of 1187990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 585.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,235 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Future currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 984.

The company has a market capitalization of £548.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 624.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 686.87.

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 124.20 EPS for the quarter. Future had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Future plc will post 116.6270784 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Future declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

