Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 21,974 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $36,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,980,700,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $590,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Micron Technology by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,395,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,002 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $246.92 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. KGI Securities upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. CLSA started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $873,578.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 396,578 shares in the company, valued at $92,557,339.42. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 399,852 shares of company stock worth $84,048,737 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

