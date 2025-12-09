Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Holdings Lifted by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,676,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,536 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 4.7% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.69% of Philip Morris International worth $1,944,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $148.46 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $231.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.94.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

