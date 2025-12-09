Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $62.98 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $62,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 75,676 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $221.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.98 billion, a PE ratio of 109.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. CICC Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.54.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

