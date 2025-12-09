Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,775,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,334 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities accounts for 1.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 2.22% of Sun Communities worth $351,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $925,926,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 42.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,647,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $112,395,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 10.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,118,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 568,514 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sun Communities by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,417,000 after buying an additional 239,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI opened at $125.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.88. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 42.58%.The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sun Communities from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $504,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,240. This trade represents a 13.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

