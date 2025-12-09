Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 6,018 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $56,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,808,730,000 after buying an additional 581,369 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,849,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,282,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,897,335,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,093,807 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,370,489,000 after purchasing an additional 78,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. This trade represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 57,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,658,509 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $361.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $377.23. The company has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.