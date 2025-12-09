Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 38,862 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $1,454,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.85.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $222.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $393.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 496.97%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

