Certuity LLC Lowers Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Certuity LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,997 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up about 4.5% of Certuity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Certuity LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $47,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of GE opened at $287.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $316.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.39 and its 200-day moving average is $277.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Susquehanna initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $366.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.