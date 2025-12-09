Head-To-Head Analysis: Marcus & Millichap (MMI) vs. The Competition

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) is one of 31 public companies in the “REAL ESTATE DEV” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Marcus & Millichap to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Marcus & Millichap pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marcus & Millichap pays out -312.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 32.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $696.06 million -$12.36 million -177.69 Marcus & Millichap Competitors $1.49 billion -$82.46 million 0.94

Volatility and Risk

Marcus & Millichap’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Marcus & Millichap. Marcus & Millichap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus & Millichap’s competitors have a beta of -6.33, meaning that their average share price is 733% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marcus & Millichap and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 2 2 0 0 1.50 Marcus & Millichap Competitors 185 664 294 11 2.11

Marcus & Millichap currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.00%. As a group, “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies have a potential upside of 16.86%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marcus & Millichap has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap -0.89% -0.58% -0.43% Marcus & Millichap Competitors -14.21% -44.05% -1.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap competitors beat Marcus & Millichap on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.