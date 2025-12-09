NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,334,900. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 140,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $393,400.00.

On Friday, December 5th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 105,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $305,550.00.

On Friday, November 28th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $588,000.00.

On Friday, November 21st, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 17,163 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $42,907.50.

On Thursday, November 20th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 132,837 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $345,376.20.

On Wednesday, November 19th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 250,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $642,500.00.

On Monday, November 17th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 338,653 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $951,614.93.

On Monday, November 3rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 8,477 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $33,908.00.

On Friday, October 31st, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 18,116 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $73,369.80.

On Tuesday, October 28th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 7,585 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $28,595.45.

NET Power Price Performance

NYSE NPWR opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.80. NET Power Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $11.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $5.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $6.00. Research analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NPWR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NET Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays raised NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in NET Power by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NET Power by 48.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NET Power by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in NET Power by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in NET Power by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Further Reading

