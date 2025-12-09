Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 89,356 Shares of Bioventus Inc. $BVS

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,356 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,700,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 29.1% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 325,402 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bioventus by 1,303.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 248,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Bioventus by 468.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 281,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 232,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michelle Mcmurry-Heath sold 17,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $131,341.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,917.74. This represents a 23.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Guy P. Nohra sold 10,000 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,610 shares in the company, valued at $882,737.70. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 33.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BVS opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $595.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

