Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 18,433 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,433 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. AGP Franklin LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 79.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 129,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP stock opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day moving average is $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.06. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $127.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.17%.The business had revenue of $544.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNFP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.63 per share, with a total value of $438,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,388.36. This trade represents a 17.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $630,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 202,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,832,965. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile



Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

