Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $176,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Spectrum Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $96.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.57 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.56%.The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.