California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,226,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700,380 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $83,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently -42.90%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

