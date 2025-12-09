iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,683 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIP opened at $110.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.21 and its 200-day moving average is $110.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $112.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

