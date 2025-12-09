California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,132 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 40,388 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in F5 were worth $68,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 36.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,499 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $47,238,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the second quarter valued at $682,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Stock Performance

F5 stock opened at $248.21 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $346.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Zacks Research downgraded shares of F5 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.56.

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 8,318 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total transaction of $2,077,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,301.54. This trade represents a 27.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total transaction of $328,874.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,357,586.54. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 27,355 shares of company stock worth $6,837,180 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

