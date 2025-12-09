Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in GeneDx by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 333,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 68,331 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 150.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,042 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 price target on GeneDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $159.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,775.56 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.87 and a 200 day moving average of $111.74. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $170.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.33 million. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Ruch sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $6,094,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,978.17. This represents a 76.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total value of $52,977.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,980.78. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,775 shares of company stock worth $8,170,087. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

