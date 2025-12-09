Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 12,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,034,000 after buying an additional 203,830 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 4.7%

AAOI stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 36.97%.The company had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.130–0.040 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Read Our Latest Report on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.