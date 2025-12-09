Applied Digital Corporation $APLD Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,823 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Digital by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 97,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Applied Digital by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In related news, Director Ella G. Benson sold 42,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,502,685.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,736.80. This trade represents a 38.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chuck Hastings sold 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,784,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 451,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,118,032.28. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 328,035 shares of company stock worth $11,376,479 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Applied Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 6.95.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 111.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

