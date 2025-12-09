Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $100,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,721,363,000 after buying an additional 231,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,013,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,500,000 after acquiring an additional 125,199 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,816,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,928,000 after acquiring an additional 305,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,857,000 after purchasing an additional 313,218 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 price target (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.67.

In other news, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $974,683.04. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $465.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.72 and a 200-day moving average of $505.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

