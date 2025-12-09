JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173,115 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.44% of FormFactor worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 28.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 38,718 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 62.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 60,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,018,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor stock opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.30. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.18 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,006.45. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,600 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $109,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,625.97. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,703 shares of company stock worth $781,021. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

