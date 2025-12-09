JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,081,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,230 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 886.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,103,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,066,000 after buying an additional 991,563 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,314,000 after acquiring an additional 197,672 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 591,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,898,000 after acquiring an additional 180,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 334,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,133,000 after acquiring an additional 171,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VXF opened at $212.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.73. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $216.00.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.