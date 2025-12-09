NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,823 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.8% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total value of $13,231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,683,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,350,673.26. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,874,931 shares of company stock worth $518,877,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $185.16 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

