JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Tower Semiconductor worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 715,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,997,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 16.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 160,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,128,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,375,000 after acquiring an additional 69,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 3.5% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 899,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,017,000 after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TSEM. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $119.94.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

