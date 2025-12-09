JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Mercury General Corporation $MCY

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.29% of Mercury General worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 14.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 560,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 68,983 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter valued at $1,058,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 8.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Stock Performance

MCY opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.74 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.97. Mercury General Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 19.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

