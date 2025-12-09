JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 341,671 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,671 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUFG. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 458,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 124,828 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,032,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 195,227 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $12,534,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 298,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 47,735 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $191.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MUFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

