JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF $VAW

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.41% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $198.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $161.43 and a 52 week high of $210.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.07.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

