JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 240,676 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,332,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.43% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ted C. Nark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $586,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 291,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,859.88. This represents a 14.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nikita Shah sold 131,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,571,723.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 146,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,123.76. This trade represents a 47.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,724. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $784.51 million during the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 185.60%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Articles

