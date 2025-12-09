JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 99,645 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 653.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 21.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 81,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

LBRDA stock opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $102.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.57. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 103.04% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

