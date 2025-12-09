Marten Transport, Ltd. $MRTN Stock Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.98% of Marten Transport worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 6.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Marten Transport by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 12.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of MRTN opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.95 million, a P/E ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.88. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.52.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.38 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 2.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

See Also

