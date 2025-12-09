RH $RH Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of RH worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RH by 67.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in RH by 53.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $472,260.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,576.08. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 12th. William Blair lowered shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of RH from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on RH from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.69.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $155.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.90. RH has a 12 month low of $123.03 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.09.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $899.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.58 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 113.58% and a net margin of 3.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

