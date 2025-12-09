Head-To-Head Contrast: Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) and Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Smith & Wesson Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Escalade pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Smith & Wesson Brands pays out 273.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Escalade pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Smith & Wesson Brands has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Smith & Wesson Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Escalade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Wesson Brands 1.89% 2.34% 1.53% Escalade 5.26% 7.49% 5.65%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Wesson Brands $474.66 million 1.01 $13.43 million $0.19 56.63 Escalade $251.51 million 0.70 $12.99 million $0.91 13.92

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Escalade”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Smith & Wesson Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Escalade. Escalade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Wesson Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalade has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Smith & Wesson Brands and Escalade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Wesson Brands 0 2 1 0 2.33 Escalade 0 2 0 0 2.00

Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.23%. Given Smith & Wesson Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smith & Wesson Brands is more favorable than Escalade.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Escalade shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Escalade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats Escalade on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Maryville, TN.

About Escalade

(Get Free Report)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, Cajun Bowfishing, Karnage, SIK, BearX, and Bear Traditional brand names; table tennis products under the STIGA and Ping-Pong brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brand names; and pickleball under the Onix, DURA, and Pickleball Now brands. The company also provides play systems under the Woodplay, Jack & June, and Childlife brands; fitness products under the STEP, Lifeline, Kettleworx, Natural Fitness, USW, and PER4M brand names; safety products under the USWeight brand; hockey and soccer game tables under the Triumph Sports, Atomic, American Legend, Air Hockey, and HJ Scott brands; and billiard tables and accessories under the American Heritage Billiards, Brunswick Billiards, Gold Crown, Centennial, Cue&Case, Lucasi, Mizerak, PureX, Rage, Players, Minnesota Fats, and Mosconi brand names. In addition, it offers darting products under the Unicorn, Winmau, DMI, Prodigy, Arachnid, Accudart, and Nodor brands; water sports products under the RAVE Sports brand; and outdoor game products under the Victory Tailgate, Triumph Sports, ACL, and Zume Games brand names. The company provides its products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, online retailers, direct-to-consumer, e-commerce, traditional department stores, and mass merchants. Escalade, Incorporated was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.