JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 22,786 Shares of Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Cohen & Steers worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at $441,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at $6,193,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,331,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of CNS opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.26.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $140.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.69 per share, with a total value of $2,984,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 899,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,673,546.45. This trade represents a 5.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,982,368. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Articles

