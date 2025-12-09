JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 212,320 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212,320 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of AGNC Investment worth $10,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 64.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,779,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,765,000 after buying an additional 2,462,337 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,715,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.39 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 24.40%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 214.93%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 45,798 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $470,345.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,557,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,994,508.27. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.18.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

