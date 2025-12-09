Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 194,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.56% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $229,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,801.52. This represents a 24.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 59,900 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $3,029,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,578 shares in the company, valued at $61,016,649.46. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 121,235 shares of company stock worth $5,923,797 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.70, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.36). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

