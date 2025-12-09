Brokerages Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target at $36.06

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.0625.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Vertical Research set a $37.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of AXTA opened at $28.23 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 8.81%.The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 951.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,533.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.