Reviewing Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) & ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

ALX Oncology has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Biosciences has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ALX Oncology and Harmony Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALX Oncology N/A -138.86% -96.71% Harmony Biosciences 22.50% 24.88% 17.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

98.0% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ALX Oncology and Harmony Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALX Oncology 1 1 5 0 2.57 Harmony Biosciences 0 2 7 1 2.90

ALX Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 143.06%. Harmony Biosciences has a consensus target price of $45.63, suggesting a potential upside of 17.23%. Given ALX Oncology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ALX Oncology is more favorable than Harmony Biosciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ALX Oncology and Harmony Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALX Oncology N/A N/A -$134.85 million ($2.03) -0.71 Harmony Biosciences $714.73 million 3.14 $145.49 million $3.18 12.24

Harmony Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than ALX Oncology. ALX Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats ALX Oncology on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. It also has collaboration agreement for Evorpacept combination programs comprising Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for zanidatamab, under Phase 1 trial for the treatment of breast cancer and other solid tumors; Quantum Leap Healthcare collaborative with an ADC, fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki, under Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with breast cancer; MD Anderson Cancer Center with rituximab and lenalidomide for the treatment of patients with indolent and aggressive NHL; Sanofi with isatuximab and dexamethasone, under Phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Academic Gastrointestinal Cancer Consortium with pembrolizumab and cetuximab, under Phase 2 trial to treat refractory microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer; and University of Pittsburgh with liposomal doxorubicin and pembrolizumab, under Phase 2 trial recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, the company has collaboration agreement with Tallac Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of ALTA-002, a potent immune activator targeted to myeloid cells in the tumor to promote innate and adaptive anti-cancer immune responses. It also has license agreements with Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University, Selexis SA, and Crystal Bioscience, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy. It also offers HBS-102, a melanin-concentrating hormone receptor 1 for MCH neurons. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

