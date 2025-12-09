Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Receives $123.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.7727.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BSX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,095 shares of company stock worth $14,228,950. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,089,937,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $746,655,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $672,128,000 after buying an additional 6,868,459 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 223.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $518,660,000 after buying an additional 3,671,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,618,000 after buying an additional 2,899,653 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $93.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average of $101.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $85.98 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.