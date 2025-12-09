Broadleaf Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Broadleaf Partners LLC cut its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 2.2% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 493.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Arista Networks by 28.2% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $1,024,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,672.56. This trade represents a 23.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,994,431.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,162.35. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,522,152 shares of company stock worth $223,569,587 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The company has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.84.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 39.73%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

