Fayez Sarofim & Co Purchases 17,961 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $183.17 on Tuesday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.63%.

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. The trade was a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

