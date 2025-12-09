Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 114,558 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,558 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.08% of Diageo worth $44,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Diageo by 94.7% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 76.5% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $132.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

