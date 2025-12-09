Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $26.70 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $595.99 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $607.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $278.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $544.93 and its 200-day moving average is $455.00.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total value of $6,034,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. This trade represents a 55.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $568.86 per share, for a total transaction of $170,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,730.42. This represents a 3.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,061 shares of company stock worth $41,949,366. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Argus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.32.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

