Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,233,515 Block, Inc. $XYZ

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,233,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,233,000. Block comprises about 12.8% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 1.50% of Block at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

Block stock opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.66. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.99%.The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XYZ. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Block from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arnaud Weber sold 7,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $435,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 259,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,910,950.40. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $221,531.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,357.20. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,198 shares of company stock worth $6,968,155. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

