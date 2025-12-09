Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 708,837 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,503,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708,837 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 1.7% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.24% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $724,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after buying an additional 10,001,898 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,272,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,938,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,051 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,475,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NVO opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.84. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $112.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.50% and a net margin of 32.76%.The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

