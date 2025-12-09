Etherstack (ASX:ESK) Insider David Deacon Buys 17,489 Shares of Stock

Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK – Get Free Report) insider David Deacon purchased 17,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.59 per share, with a total value of A$10,248.55.

David Deacon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 27th, David Deacon acquired 23,070 shares of Etherstack stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 per share, with a total value of A$13,865.07.

Etherstack Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $45.43 million, a PE ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About Etherstack

Etherstack plc, a wireless technology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, licensing, and sale of mission critical radio technologies to equipment manufacturers and network operators in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other Asian countries. Its technology enables push-to-talk (PTT) communications; and advanced digital land mobile radio (LMR), and cellular and satellite networks.

