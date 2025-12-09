Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Director Martha Poulter Purchases 650 Shares of Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) Director Martha Poulter bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.16 per share, with a total value of $21,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,573.84. This trade represents a 10.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 3.3%

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $497.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $216.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 3.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIN. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $29.00 price target on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 307.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

