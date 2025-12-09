Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $230.35 and last traded at $235.4040, with a volume of 4134277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 9.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of -132.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently -402.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

