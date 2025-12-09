Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.74 and last traded at $30.9450, with a volume of 574166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIA. Raymond James Financial set a $55.00 price objective on Via Transportation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Via Transportation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Via Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Via Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Via Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

Via Transportation Trading Down 4.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.43.

Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $109.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.42 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Transportation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Via Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Via Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Via Transportation during the third quarter worth $60,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Via Transportation during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Via Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About Via Transportation

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology.

