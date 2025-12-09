AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 15439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $962.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,019,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,388 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 65,072 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at about $188,000.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

